Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

