Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,261.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,261 ($29.54) and last traded at GBX 2,248 ($29.37), with a volume of 643202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,219 ($28.99).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,112.18. The company has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

