Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.40. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 9 shares.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $13,433,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

