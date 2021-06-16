Business Credit Alliance Chain Hits Market Cap of $63,042.56 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market cap of $63,042.56 and approximately $42,000.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

