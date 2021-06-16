Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 193,039 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $13.17.

CDZI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cadiz by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

