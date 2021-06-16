CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

