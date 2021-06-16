Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 4.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 2,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

