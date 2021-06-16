Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.