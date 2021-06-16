Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$136.09. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$134.08, with a volume of 1,496,184 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

