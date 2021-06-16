Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.75% of Canadian Solar worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.