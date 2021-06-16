Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 542,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 942.0 days.

CDNAF opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $175.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

