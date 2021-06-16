Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$205.76. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$204.90, with a volume of 142,699 shares changing hands.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

