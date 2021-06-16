Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,367 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $58,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

