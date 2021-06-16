Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Raised by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,073 shares during the period. Capri comprises about 3.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Capri worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.