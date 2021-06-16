Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.58. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 118,395 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 6.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

