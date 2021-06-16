Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.58. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 118,395 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 6.42.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
