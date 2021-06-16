Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.94 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

