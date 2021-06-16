Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.62. 94,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,939. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $311.27 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.