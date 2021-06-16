Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $119.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $119,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

