Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $45.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 43,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,968. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

