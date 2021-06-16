Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. General Mills makes up about 0.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 132,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,075. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.