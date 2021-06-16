Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 646,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

