Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,145 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.82% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

REET stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

