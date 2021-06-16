Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,706 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 249,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

