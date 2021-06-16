Capstone Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CAPP) Trading 1,940% Higher

Capstone Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPP)’s stock price traded up 1,940% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.51. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

Capstone Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPP)

Capstone Financial Group, Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital and investing in the stock of other companies. The company seeks to take strategic, non-controlling equity ownership interests in privately held businesses or public companies with very illiquid trading markets. It seeks to actively trade in strategic investment positions and/or enter into private securities transactions with regard to those positions, to capitalize on price fluctuations and realize profits or minimize losses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.