Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $127,921.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,933,910 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

