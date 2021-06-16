CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $610.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 606.08 ($7.92), with a volume of 90650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.56. The firm has a market cap of £691.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

