Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$181.86. Cargojet shares last traded at C$175.67, with a volume of 69,375 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 820.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$178.45.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 449.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

