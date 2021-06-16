Carlson Capital L P Acquires 3,180 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

