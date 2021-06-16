Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,000. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.48. 29,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

