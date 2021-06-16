Carlson Capital L P Buys New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 957,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. Change Healthcare accounts for about 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.31% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

