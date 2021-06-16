Carlson Capital L P Buys New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 957,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. Change Healthcare accounts for about 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.31% of Change Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,248,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 49,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
