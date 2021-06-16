Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 185,948 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,000. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

WAL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.