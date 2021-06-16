Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 200,000 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,000. Coherent accounts for about 1.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.82% of Coherent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coherent by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coherent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

COHR stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.19. 5,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,206. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.94.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

