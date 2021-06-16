Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.43% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 173.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 333,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 211,391 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after purchasing an additional 460,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. 15,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

