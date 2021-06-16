Carlson Capital L P Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 331,791 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,741. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

