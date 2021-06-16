Carlson Capital L P Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

POOL stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.35. 3,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.43. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $256.85 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.