Carlson Capital L P Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 362,313 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 201,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.