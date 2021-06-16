Carlson Capital L P Has $99.33 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.42% of Slack Technologies worth $99,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,235,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

