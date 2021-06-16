Carlson Capital L P Increases Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 465.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,786 shares during the quarter. CoreLogic accounts for 2.4% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 1.09% of CoreLogic worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.