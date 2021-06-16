Carlson Capital L P Invests $18.32 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 340,526 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,317,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

