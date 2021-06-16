Carlson Capital L P Invests $19.52 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.29% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.