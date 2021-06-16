Carlson Capital L P Invests $22.55 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.63% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,349. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.