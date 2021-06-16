Carlson Capital L P Lowers Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 610,389 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.46% of Brinker International worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,851. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,863.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

