Carlson Capital L P Lowers Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617,465 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.44% of PacWest Bancorp worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,482,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,365. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

