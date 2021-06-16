Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 137,979 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,197,000. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.26% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $13.44 on Wednesday, hitting $255.52. 20,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.96. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

