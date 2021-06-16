Carlson Capital L P Raises Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 2.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $59,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 26,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,199. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

