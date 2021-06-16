Carlson Capital L P Reduces Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,170 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up about 1.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.75% of PNM Resources worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,940,000 after buying an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 314.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 25,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources stock remained flat at $$49.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

