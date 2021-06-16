Carlson Capital L P Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,192 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

