Carlson Capital L P Sells 196,552 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,552 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.09% of Discovery worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 262,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,864. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

