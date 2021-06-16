Carlson Capital L P Sells 643,249 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643,249 shares during the period. Domtar makes up about 1.3% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 1.95% of Domtar worth $36,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Domtar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,255. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.