Carlson Capital L P Takes $13.54 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,325. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

